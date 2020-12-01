Demand for food assistance increasing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso-area food banks say demand for food assistance shows no sign of slowing down.

According to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, in the past two weeks, they have seen an increase of 25 percent in the number of people needing emergency food.

Each day, 140 emergency food boxes are delivered, which comes to a total of 700 boxes per week.

Officials with the food bank said each distribution site serves an average of 9,000 to 10,000 families every day.

The food bank also said they deliver 1,800 boxes of food weekly to seniors (1,400), disabled individuals (293) and those who are COVID-positive and can’t leave their homes.

The food bank currently has a waiting list with 275 seniors and 150 disabled individuals.

Its Home Delivery program gets about 200 calls per day, which includes emails and applications.

For information on how to donate to the food bank, visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/.

