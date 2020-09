EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Del Sol Medical Center in East El Paso held a ceremony Friday for a special group of babies that were in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The babies, who were placed into the NICU because they were born premature or had health issues, were dressed in caps and gowns and had their “graduation” photos taken before heading home.

September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Month, which is meant to bring awareness of and spark conversations about premature birth.