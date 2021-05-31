Del Sol Medical Center dedicates ‘Fallen Soldier Table’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Del Sol Medical Center dedicated a Fallen Solider Table this Memorial Day to remember service members who have fallen, are missing, or have been imprisoned in the line of duty.



The hospital said it took the moment to recognize the sacrifice and reiterate the medical workers’ gratitude to active/retired service members, and to the families of the fallen.



Below you can learn about the meaning of each item placed on the memorial table by reading this poem.

The poem reads as follows: A Poem for the Fallen Soldiers. The rose stands for the family with faith and love for those who serve, they’re held with the highest respect for that’s what they deserve. The vase is tied with a red ribbon, a symbol of our continued determination to remember our fallen and find our missing. An inverted glasses represents that the fallen can no longer toast, they cannot be an honored guest or such a gracious host. A lemon wedge represents the bitter loss of the fallen soldier’s life, that causes so much pain like the sharp edge of a knife. The salt is put in place for all the loved ones’ shedding tears, for the soldier is no longer present to help calm our fears. The candle stands tall for the blood that the soldier shed, it holds a place of honor and represented in red. The empty chair symbolizes the missing comrade who isn’t here, now it stands alone for the voice that we can’t have.

