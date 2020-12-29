Deadline approaching for EPCSO blanket drive for shelter pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Even the furriest of family members need protection from the harsh winter weather. That’s why the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is collecting blankets for El Paso Animal Services.

The last day to drop off blankets is Thursday. Donations of new and gently used blankets can be taken to Animal Services at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. Used blankets should be washed before being donated.

Cash donations are also accepted.

EPCSO officials said that the blankets will help bring a little warmth and comfort to animals in shelters looking for their forever homes.

For more information, contact Deputy Josie Ramirez at (915) 538-2098.

Latest Headlines