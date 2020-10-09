DEA Tip: Red Ribbon Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every October, businesses and organizations start planning for Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.

But with many still schooling and working from home, planning for the annual event has become a bit of a challenge.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Carlos Briano, public information officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration, El Paso Division, to talk about how El Pasoans can still commemorate living a drug-free life.

Briano said that Red Ribbon Week helps raise awareness about the problems related to drug use, as well as encourages parents, educators, business owners and the entire community to promote drug-free lifestyles.

Because of the pandemic, it may be a challenge for families to celebrate the week in a safe manner, but Briano said there are still safe ways to do so. Anyone who wants to continue to celebrate Red Ribbon Week can visit dea.gov/redribbon.

There they will find a plethora of activities that are ideal for remote learning and safe social distancing.

“Some of the cool things you will find is a video about the history of Red Ribbon Week, a “virtual” rally and there’s even a photo contest for K through 12 schools and a video contest for college campuses,” Briano said. “There are some really nice prizes being offered to the winners of those contests, too.”

Briano said that schools, businesses or organizations that want to participate, but have questions, can visit the website to get more ideas.

For more information, call (915) 832-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.