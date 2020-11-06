DEA Tip of the Week: Talking to children about dangers of drug use

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As people continue to practice safe social distancing, the isolation of remaining at home has driven some to seek escape.

Recent research shows that in October alone, 60 percent of those under the age of 18 used some sort of illicit substance.

Carlos Briano, public information officer for the DEA El Paso Division, joined KTSM 9 News to tell us more.

Briano: It’s a disturbing statistic from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration. That’s why the DEA just last week commemorated Red Ribbon Week. We want students to choose, at a very early age, to live drug-free lifestyles, before they enter into difficult situations. But that requires understanding the impacts of drug misuse.

Susy Castillo: How can parents talk to their children about the dangers of drug use? What if they aren’t sure how to go about it? How can the DEA help them?

Briano: For the past four years we’ve partnered with Discovery Education to create the award-winning curriculum called Operation Prevention. It’s free, completely digital and it’s full of resources that focus on all types of drugs, including stimulants, depressants, inhalants, hallucinogens, steroids, opioids and marijuana. But most importantly, it has a tool kit that can guide a parent on various strategies to have the difficult, but important, discussions.

Castillo: That’s really helpful. Where can parents find the curriculum and the tool kit?

Briano: You can find the curriculum, videos and the parent tool kit at operationprevention.com. We obviously have resources for parents of high school and middle school-aged students, but we also have resources for parents of children from third grade and up because, unfortunately, our kids are being introduced to drugs at that early age.

