DEA Tip of the Week: Free resources to help students understand dangers of drug use

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Drug overdoses are increasing during the pandemic. Safe social distances may mean more people are feeling more isolated, thus looking for an escape from the loneliness.

Statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration indicate that in September, 60 percent of students used some sort of illicit substance.

Carlos Briano, public information officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration, El Paso Division, joined KTSM 9 News to discuss free resources to help talk to children about the dangers of drug use.

For the past four years, the DEA has partnered with Discovery Education to create the award-winning Operation Prevention, a free digital curriculum full of resources that focus on stimulants, depressants, inhalants, hallucinogens, steroids, opioids and marijuana.

The curriculum is geared for students third grade and up, has short videos explaining the dangers of drug use and teaches them proactive ways to say no. There are dynamic activities for each topic, plus an educator guide for the entire series centered around the idea of protecting the brain and body. The curriculum can be used in traditional classrooms, in remote learning and in hybrid teaching environments.

Teachers and parents can head to OperationPrevention.com for all the information discussed in the interview.

