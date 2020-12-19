DEA Tip of the Week: DEA Museum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Museums across the world have had to close their doors due to the pandemic and the DEA Museum & Visitors Center is no exception.

The museum is in Arlington, Va., but you can still visit from the comfort of your own home, said Carlos Briano, public information officer for the DEA El Paso Division.

Briano said that while many may not even know there’s such a museum, it’s one to add to the list.

“The first thing I want to talk about is the virtual exhibits. The website has eight virtual exhibits on a wide variety of topics,” Briano said. “The viewer controls the virtual exhibits so you can read at whatever speed you want and stay as long as you want. And for those who prefer an auditory museum experience, there are hundreds of lecture series on a wide range of topics. We have lectures that go back all the way to 2003.”

The museum, Briano said, is ideal for all ages. The interactive site allows younger museum visitors to download the Junior Special Agent Training Manual and help solve some cases. There are also some educational resources for middle school teachers.

To learn more, visit deamuseum.org.

