Crews restore chandeliers at Hotel Paso del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crews are continuing to renovate the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown El Paso.

The Meyers Construction Group brought in Eco-Worx to restore all the chandeliers and other light fixtures to their original shape and form.

The company is also incorporating new technology, like LED lighting

"It's a detailed type of work that we do," Eco-Worx Owner and President Peter Reyes explains. "A lot of detail work that goes into it. Getting the chandelier and all the crystals and all the brass to original form."

Officials say it takes three people working full-time for one month to restore just one chandelier.