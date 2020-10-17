‘COVID fatigue’ is real, El Pasoans say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we see the highest number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso, health leaders warn of COVID fatigue. Warning that El Pasoans are becoming relaxed about COIVD-19 precautions.

As El Pasoans walked through San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso on Saturday, KTSM reached out to see how they’re dealing with the so-called ‘COVID fatigue.’

“I believe that with the COVID fatigue is something that we do have and that we are displaying, but at the same time, it’s very dangerous that we are doing that,” El Pasoans Emily Lloyd said as she went to a Downtown coffee shop with a friend on Saturday.

Lloyd told KTSM she’s not unlike many El Pasoans who took the virus more seriously back in March 2020, when El Paso had very few cases. Saying she hopes the community takes it more seriously again.

“We still have to have the same mentality as we did in March so it can go back down so it can be safe,” Lloyd said.

Others say they are feeling the COVID fatigue but are still trying to be cautious.

“I think when it first happened, we did really kind of lockdown and stay in and bought groceries once a month and tried to get enough stuff to stock up and were not that way anymore,” said Anna Mondragon.

“We still are pretty at home most of the time, I mean, we’re out right now, so that’s probably not a good example, but we still do stay home most of the time,” said Ivan Mondragon.

As a record total of 7,628 active COVID-19 cases were reported in El Paso on Saturday, people are having to make tough decisions to cancel celebrations.

“This is her birthday weekend. She was supposed to have her quince, so given the circumstances, we had to postpone it,” said Lizely Madrigal- Gonzalez, whose daughter’s quinceañera photoshoot went on in San Jacinto Plaza even though her quinceañera was canceled.

After two years of planning the quinceanera for her daughter Mia Gonzalez, she says she is trying not to get COVID fatigued.

“I understand the idea of COVID fatigue, but I have to take health as a priority over how tired I am of this,” said Madrigal- Gonzalez.

In one way or another, Mayor Dee Margo explained earlier this week that we’re all experiencing COVID fatigue.

“This is an unprecedented amount of new cases that require immediate action,” Margo said in a press conference on Thursday. “It’s been seven months since we announced our first COVID case, and I know we are all experiencing fatigue, but we must not let our guard down and become complacent. Failure to take care of ourselves, and others will only continue to spread the virus.”

The city has taken preventative steps to slow the spread of the virus that went into effect on Friday.