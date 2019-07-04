Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new restaurant is spinning things around for local sushi-lovers.

Sushiing, the city’s first revolving sushi restaurant, is now open in East El Paso.

The restaurant serves up freshly-made sushi and transports the Japanese favorite to patrons on a conveyor belt.

All customers have to do is sit down, grab what appeals to them, and pay based on the colors of the plates.

“When I come to El Paso, I just felt this city is really growing a lot,” Owner Sean Han told KTSM. “I noticed a lot of sushi restaurants popping up, but none of them revolving sushi.”

Sushiing is open seven days a week at 8855 Viscount. For hours, menus, and prices, click HERE.

