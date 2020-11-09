Congresswoman Escobar convenes local leaders and federal officials to discuss health care in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Health care is top of mind as the COVID-19 crisis continues to devastate the country.

On Monday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar convened local health care leaders and federal officials to conduct a Health Care Community Workshop to discuss various issues that included open enrollment for Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, flu shots and COVID-19 updates.

“I hope the pandemic has demonstrated to everyone and every leader in a position of authority how important access to affordable health care is,” said Escobar.

El Paso is one of the most uninsured communities in the United States, with almost 25 percent of El Pasoans under the age of 65 uninsured.

Updates were provided by Dr. Ogechika Alozie, co-chair of the El Paso United COVID-19 Transition Task Force, as well as El Paso Director of Public Health Angela Mora and more.

“It’s unfortunate where we are today,” said Alozie, who added that he is hopeful that the community can get the virus spread under control by the end of the year.

“People have to understand that these numbers don’t show up,” said Alozie, “they’re the effect of our behavior.”

According to Alozie, community members should refer to the El Paso City/County dashboard and pay close attention to the COVID-19 positivity rate (currently 20 percent) and cases per 100,000.

Alozie stressed that El Paso must work to have the positivity rate go down to 10 percent, which is considered the baseline for improvement. To really get a grip on the spread of the virus, Alozie says the positivity rate needs to be at 5 percent, and ideally below 3 percent.

“You want to reduce the chances of a child being an unknown vector of the virus,” said Alozie.

Reducing the COVID-19 positivity rate is critical to ensuring children can go safely back to school without contracting and spreading the virus throughout the community. Communities with less than 10 percent positivity rates have begun transitioning to in-person instruction that experts agree El Paso is nowhere near prepared for.

“When a tent is in front of your ER — it’s not for camping,” said Alozie.

Alozie said he is hopeful the community will cooperate and be able to turn a corner at the end of the year and get kids back to school in 2021.

For that to occur, Alozie says the community needs a 50-percent reduction in movement across the community over the next four to six weeks.

Ideally, if El Pasoans stay home as much as possible through the new year, then the Borderland will be well-positioned to proceed with school and business re-openings.

Mora explained the work the City of El Paso is doing to provide accessible COVID-19 testing and flu shots to the community.

“Since the surge,” said Mora, “we’ve added sites at UTEP and Ascarate Park.” Mora added that the City has increased testing capacity from 3,000 per day to 10,000.

The city’s flu prevention campaign began in September and runs through the end of January and is designed to combat a potential “twindemic” that would compound the already-strained local health care systems.

“We focus on going all over the county to provide vaccination opportunities, that targeted vulnerable populations,” said Mora.

El Paso is particularly vulnerable to continued health and economic crises given the percentage of uninsured in the community.

Texas opted to not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which has caused the Lone Star State to have the largest coverage gap in the nation.

Qualifying for Medicaid in Texas is extremely difficult, with enrollment growing by only 3 percent since 2013. One reason is that non-disabled, non-pregnant adults are only eligible for Medicaid if they have a minor child and earn less than 14 percent of the poverty level.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 20 percent of El Pasoans live at or below poverty level.

At Congresswoman Escobar’s workshop, Carmen A. Irwin, a health insurance specialist from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, gave information on the current open enrollment period and how El Pasoans can access healthcare.

“Medicaid did not expand in Texas, but additional services and options are available and can be found at the website,” said Irwin.

“As you go through the process online or over the phone, there’s going to be multiple questions asked of the individual,” she continued, explaining that the website provides questions to help determine whether a person is eligible for additional services.

The open enrollment period runs through Dec. 15.

