Community invited to comfort shelter pets scared by 4th of July fireworks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Millions of Americans will turn their eyes to the sky to enjoy fireworks on the 4th of July, but the loud displays can be a source of terror for many four-legged friends.

The Humane Society of El Paso is inviting the community to provide some care and comfort for frightened shelter animals as part of its “Pops with the Paws” event.

According to a Facebook event post, animal-lovers are encouraged to help reduce stress among the dogs and cats by reading to and sitting with them.

“Every year, shelters across the nation see an influx of lost animals that are spooked by fireworks,” the post reads. “Fireworks may be fun and exciting for humans, but their loud noises are terrifying for cats and dogs.”

The event will be held from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday inside the shelter located at 4991 Fred Wilson.

Tickets cost $10 each and are available HERE.

For local pets who have already found their forever homes, the neighboring El Paso Animal Services is encouraging owners to follow these tips: