Community honors veterans on Veteran’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- On Veteran’s Day in the Borderland, dozens of businesses honored veterans of different backgrounds and branches with several events and giveaways dedicated to them and their service.

One popular event, the traditional Golden Corral Buffet free meals for veterans.

at nearly 91-years-old Roberto Tovar found himself among hundreds of fellow vets celebrating their day. Tovar served in the Korean War and World War II.

“I put in for submarine duty and they sent me to Connecticut and I started my career as a submariner,” Tovar said.

Veterans enjoyed their meals, packing the Golden Corral, but for some vets, they said the appreciation wasn’t always there.

“Vietnam, we kind of didn’t get that warm of a welcome when we came back in the 60’s so we appreciate all they do for us,” Thomis S. Tarango, a Vietnam veteran said.

The veterans also remembered the sacrifices made through their service, like spending time away from loved ones and facing combat in war zones.

“Those are the sacrifices we put out there but let us not forget about those individuals who gave the ultimate sacrifice with their life,” Leonel Ortega, a disabled veteran, said.

One veteran sending a final salute to his fellow vets, both those still here and those who lost their lives in the service:

“Well you know I pray for them everyday, that’s all I can say,” Tovar said.