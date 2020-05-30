Cloth face coverings to be distributed to Chaparral residents

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart will distribute cloth face coverings to residents curbside at the Delores Wright Community Resource Center on Monday, June 1.

The Resource Center is located on 400 E. Lisa Drive.

The masks will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Officials said that people who are interested may enter and exit the driveway in front of the Center.

A maximum of 10 masks will be provided per vehicle, upon request.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management donated face coverings to DASO for public distribution. After a popular and successful distribution of masks Friday, May 29 at DASO’s main station, Sheriff Stewart decided to take masks to Chaparral.

“Some residents may not be able to drive to Las Cruces,” Stewart said. “I want to bring the masks closer to them and make it possible for more people to protect themselves against the coronavirus, as well as our community.”

For more information, please call the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office at 575-525-1911.