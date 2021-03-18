EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso wants to help residents kick butts.

The city is offering classes to help residents kick their smoking or vaping habit in honor of National Kick Butts Day, which is Saturday.

The free classes will be conducted virtually to assist in efforts to stunt tobacco use in the community.

The initiative focuses on deterring residents, young and old, to avoid smoking cigarettes, vaping or inhaling tobacco products that can cause a series of health problems.

According to the FDA and CDC’s r2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey:

Between 2019 and 2020, approximately 1.7 million fewer youth reported using tobacco products

In 2020, 1 of 5 high school students used electronic cigarettes

In 2020, 3 out of every 100 middle school students and 8 out of every high school students reported using two or more tobacco products

9 out of 10 adult smokers tried their first cigarette before the age of 18

Each day 1,600 youth will try their first cigarette

The classes will discuss ways to prevent nicotine addiction, as well as the dangers of smoking, including an increased risk of::

Certain types of cancers Gum disease Hypertension Asthma High cholesterol Diabetes

“We understand that the new normal has created stressful times for just about everyone in our community and this can lead to dependence on substances like nicotine,” said City Health Educator Rosalyn Negron. “It can also trigger relapses for those who have quit in the past who are looking for artificial relief.”

For more information, visit EPHealth.com under the Health Education and Promotion services tab or call (915) 212-6602.