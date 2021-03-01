City of El Paso to offer colon cancer screenings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the city’s Department of Public Health is encouraging older adults to take advantage of free colorectal screenings that they are offering.

The screenings are in part due to a partnership with the city’s Medicaid Waiver Program and the Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening (SuCCCes) to help to reduce the number of colorectal cancer cases that lead to death in the community and nationwide.

SuCCCes is a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – El Paso-led collaboration with private, public, nonprofit and for-profit health service providers.

“With more than 135,000 cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed each year in the United States, we need to raise awareness about this common cancer and not forget about screening with a simple test,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the City/County of El Paso’s Health Authority.

He stressed that screening and detection, along with information and education, can help in fighting the disease.

Here is how to qualify:

Participants must be 50 to 75 years of age

Uninsured/underinsured, Medicaid recipient

Not up-to-date with colorectal cancer screening

For more information regarding this initiative, visit EPHealth.com under the Medicaid Waiver Tab.