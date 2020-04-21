City of El Paso reviews Butterfield Trail Golf Course buyout proposal, could be a “lengthy process”

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso said it’ll be quite some time before it comes to any decisions on selling the Butterfield Trail Golf Course to a proposed buyer.

As we reported, the City is looking over a proposal from a developer who wants to ultimately save the golf course and keep it open for El Pasoans.

That proposal comes from an El Paso based company called “Hanson Asset Management.”

City officials said staff is currently reviewing the proposal, and that any sale of airport property will be a lengthy process.

​KTSM has mentioned before there were big plans for the golf club with various proposals including a resort and retail space along Global Reach Dr.


However, the City said it’s been losing about $1 million per year since the club opened.

City staff sent KTSM this breakdown of the golf course’s budget since FY 2008.


KTSM also got this statement from the City that reads, ” Since opening BTGC, savings were achieved by combining jobs/tasks of personnel employed by Kemper Sports (the company operating the course) by always analyzing purchasing vs leasing; delaying or staggering capital expenditures, such as golf carts. The greatest single expense is water.”

City officials set the date for the golf course to permanently close on May 31.

