City of El Paso renames Robert E. Lee Road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After months in the works, the City of El Paso has officially renamed Robert E. Lee Road.

Located in East-Central El Paso, the street was renamed Buffalo Soldier Road on Thursday.

The El Paso City Council unanimously voted to rename the road in June. District 3 City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez said the renaming was an important step that the whole city should recognize.

“It’s a concerted effort,” she said. “Even Fort Bliss changed their portion of Robert E. Lee Road to Buffalo Soldier Road, so I think it’s really important that if our federal officials, our Army officials, were able to recognize that this name wasn’t the best name suited for this region, that the City should follow suit.”

Hernandez said renaming streets is a rare occurrence, and the next step is to make changes online to reflect the name change.