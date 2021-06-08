City of El Paso opens free cooling centers around town

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With summertime just around the bend, El Paso is already enduring an extreme heat wave with triple-digit temperatures. The city of El Paso is encouraging the community, especially senior residents, to stay as cool as possible to avoid any kind of heat-related illness.



This week, the El Paso Office of Emergency Management and the city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Center along with the Extreme Weather Task Force, has opened seven cooling centers around town to help keep residents, especially senior residents, safe from the dangers of extreme Borderland heat.



Below are the locations for the free cooling centers:

Galatzan Rec Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Veterans Rec Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

Chamizal Rec Center, 2101 Cypress Ave.

Gary Del Palacio Rec Center, 3001 Parkwood St.

Officer David Ortiz Rec Center, 563 North Carolina Dr.

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista del Sol Dr.

The cooling centers are open on the following schedules:

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

The City continues to strongly encourage the use of face masks while visiting the cooling centers. For more information about heat safety, you can check out this website elpasoready.org/extreme-heat.



