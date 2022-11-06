EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation week from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, by highlighting the hard-working staff and volunteers who have dedicated themselves to saving the lives of thousands of pets at the Animal Services Shelter.

“The Animal Services team and volunteers provide compassionate care for numerous pets, and we can’t thank them enough,” said Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “They work tirelessly to protect animals while doing their best to find pets a forever home.”

During National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, El Paso Animal Services will showcase the shelter and field team through a weeklong social media campaign that will include bios of the lifesaving team, Instagram stories, Twitter takeovers, FAQs, and more.

The public is encouraged to say “Thank You” for a job well done and show their support by posting a photo of themselves and their adopted pet on social media with the hashtag #EPASAppreciationWeek.

The El Paso Animal Services Department has a team of approximately 135 staff and 400 active volunteers that help care for pets and facilitate lifesaving programs and services which include adoptions, community cats, low-cost/no-cost pet services, pet resources and more. The Animal Services Center is the only open-admission shelter in the Borderland region. Every year, the shelter cares for an average of 20,000 lost and stray pets that enter the facility and provides services and support to an additional 15,000-plus community-owed pets.

To learn more about the services provided by El Paso Animal Services or to adopt or foster a shelter pet, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org.