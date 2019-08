Happy birthday, El Paso!

The city turned 146 years old on Sunday and celebrated with a birthday party at Cleveland Square Park.

The event included cake, music, activities, and a group performance of the birthday song.

City officials say they hope the event sparked some city pride.

“Everybody (is) … having a good time celebrating our city (and) celebrating each other,” Chief Resilience Officer Nicole Ferrini told KTSM.

El Paso officially became incorporated in 1873.