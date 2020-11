EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic in Socorro on Saturday morning.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ESD #2 Socorro at 11440 North Loop, Socorro, TX.

No insurance or appointment is needed. This drive-thru event is free and open to everyone 6 months of age and older.

