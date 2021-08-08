WIC Program offers breastfeeding classes and services to Borderland moms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — August is National Breastfeeding Month and the city is reminding residents that breastfeeding classes and services are offered to mothers in the Borderland.

The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program offers the following services to qualified parents:

  • Breastfeeding support
  • One-on-one counseling
  • Virtual breastfeeding support upon request
  • Referrals to local and state breastfeeding support
  • After-hour breastfeeding warm line for WIC moms
  • Breast pumps available for WIC participants

Certified lactation consultants and peer counselors are available at the Texas Lactation Support Hotline (855) 550-6667, to answer questions about breastfeeding. The 24/7 helpline receives approximately 150 calls per week.

“We know that it takes teamwork and a lot of support to make breastfeeding a success throughout our community,” said Astrid Lara, WIC Breastfeeding Coordinator. “In addition to state laws like the one in Texas which allows a woman to breastfeed anywhere in public, our program also offers support groups, classes, and personalized counseling.”

DPH WIC Program after-hour breastfeeding warm line for WIC moms is available Monday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at (915) 588-2308. For more information about the El Paso WIC Program visit EPHealth.com under the WIC tab, call (915) 212-4942 to set up an appointment or visit TexasWIC.org to apply.

