EL PASO (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be administering the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to individuals 12 and older beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, at all City Community Clinics.

“Immunization is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Getting the vaccine and booster not only benefits you, but also your loved ones who can be infected with the virus,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city-county health authority.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older and Moderna bivalent vaccine is authorized for anyone 18 years of age and older. This bivalent booster dose is administered as a single dose at least 2 months after either: completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or

receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bivalent COVID-19 booster will be administered at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday: 9341 Alameda; 7380 Remcon; 9566 Railroad; and 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton).

COVID-19 vaccines do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid long wait times. Appointments can be booked at EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.

Symptomatic residents who would like to be tested at City Clinics are required to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment by visiting EPStrong.org or by calling (915) 212-6843.

Health officials highly recommend residents continue practicing safety precautions such as washing your hands frequently, watching your distance and wearing a face covering, regardless of whether you have or have not yet received the vaccine.