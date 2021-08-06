City appoints first female Latina director of El Paso History Museum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The former curator of the El Paso Museum of History has been named its new director.

Erica Marin, who has been with the city for almost three years and most recently served as the museum’s curator, was named the new director on Friday, making her the first El Paso native and first Latina to be appointed in such a capacity.

“After interviewing multiple candidates for the leadership position, Erica Marin stood out as the best candidate to lead the El Paso Museum of History,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “Her years of experience, leadership and expertise, along with her love and passion for our city will enhance programming and exhibits at the Museum of History.”

As the museum’s curator, Marin has been a critical driver in developing community-driven exhibitions — such as “Neighborhoods & Shared Memories: Sunset Heights” and “Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border” — that celebrate cultural and civic contributions by more diverse communities, increasing attendance at the museum by more than 233 percent over the last decade.

Marin holds a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts/Museum Conservation from New Mexico State University and a Master’s in Public History from The University of Texas at El Paso. She is also a Fellow of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) Leadership Institute.

Before joining the El Paso Museum of History, Erica Marin served as an Exhibits Curator for Las Cruces Museums, and an independent curator for Purple Gallery in El Paso.

