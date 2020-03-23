Church holds mass on facebook views three times more than church capacity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As COVID-19 spreads, the El Paso Catholic Diocese canceled all masses changing the way many El Paso Catholics worshiped Sunday morning.

An empty parking lot and locked church doors is not a typical Sunday morning at Cristo Rey Catholic Church in the lower valley.

Cristo Rey Catholic Church.

This Sunday for the first time the congregation didn’t walk through the doors. Instead, they listened to the sermon from their homes, thanks to technology.

“The people of God could not come to their other home which is the church so we wanted to make sure that their other home, the church would go to their home,” said Manny Barrios the Administrator of Cristo Rey.

Father Esteban Sescon was preaching like he does every Sunday but to rows and rows of empty pews.

Empty church Sunday morning.

The congregation watched from Facebook live at home.

Throughout the sermon, more and more people joined online.

By the end, the Facebook live had almost two thousand views. The church administrator says the church only holds 400 people at a time.

Cristo Rey Facebook live.

“It was pretty awesome knowing that I could wake up and somehow reconnect with our parishioners at mass, said Ray Perez a life long Cristo Rey member. “Knowing that they were online kind of gave me some comfort. Knowing that we weren’t there but we were all there in spirit.”

Not every church in the Borderland is able to do this. However, on the El Paso Diocese Facebook page, many sermons from across the Borderland can be seen.

Cristo Rey officials said if people want to make their weekly offering while mass is canceled they can text 915-800-3601 and mention Cristo Rey.