EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you are still wondering what to do for Father’s Day weekend, we’ve got the answer for you. It is officially cherry-picking season!🍒

You can check out Nichol’s Ranch and Orchards this weekend for a fun family event at their fourth annual Cherry Festival! They are a small family farm located in the Sacramento mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, since 1882. They are mainly known for their apples, apricots, and of course, their cherries!

The event starts Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are also open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can get some delicious homemade cherry pies, cherry jam, cherry cider, cherry slushies and even cherry energy drinks. And yes, there will also be non-cherry food options as well. Expect a variety of food trucks, 120 vendors, a petting zoo, carnival games, train rides, live music, and beer and wine.

Nichols Ranch and Orchards is located at 236 Cottonwood Canyon Road in La Luz, New Mexico. It is about a two-hour drive from El Paso.

Below is a map of the Cherry Festival, Don’t forget to screenshot and save it on your phone so you don’t get lost in all the fun!🍒🍎🌳🥧🍷🍹🎸