Central El Paso barber college offers free back-to-school haircuts all month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Going back to school can be a time full of angst for many children, and one Central El Paso barber school is once again helping students return to class in style.

“There is no need for any young man to go to school ‘todo greñudo’ because mom and dad couldn’t afford a haircut,” Master Barber Hector “El Pipo” Barragan said.

According to a Facebook post, El Pipo Barber College is offering free haircuts for boys ages 5 to 12 throughout the month of August.

“I know it’s tough to make ends meet for many El Paso families and this our way of giving back,” Barragan added.

According to the post, the offer does not include fades, designs, and other specialty cuts.

In addition to the free back-to-school haircuts, El Pipo also offers free haircuts to the homeless year-round.

“We will take care of you with dignity and respect,” Barragan said.

Anyone interested in bringing their children in for free haircuts can stop by Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is closed for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.

El Pipo Barber College is located at 1012 N. Raynor. For more information, call 915-562-4069.