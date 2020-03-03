Center Against Sexual and Family Violence names new Executive Director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence announced a new Executive Director Monday.

Sandra Garcia has worked with the center for nearly two decades, she started as a shelter advocate and over her 17 years at the center, she’s worked closely with staff and victims.

“I absolutely love the work that we’ve done and so to me, shelter work was challenging. So the experience that I’ve had meeting with victims and survivors throughout these years has really meant the world to me,” Garcia said.

Garcia hopes to continue putting the center’s name out in the community in order to highlight the man programs the center has to offer.