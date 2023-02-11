EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After five long days and nights stuck up on an electric pole in a West El Paso neighborhood, a cat is finally safely back on solid ground.

A cat was stuck on a pole in West El Paso for nearly a week. Courtesy — Animal Serivces

Residents of a West El Paso neighborhood told KTSM that they made multiple calls to the city’s Animal Services Department of a cat not being able to get down from a pole on Carousel Drive.

Animal Services posted Saturday morning on social media that they responded, and along with help from the community and a drone were able to the cat to come down Saturday afternoon.

Animal Services said on social media that barking dogs and loud noises can drive a cat farther up a pole, but left to their own devices will usually find their way down.

We are happy to report that the cat was uninjured.