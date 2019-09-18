Car seat inspection event scheduled Thursday

EL PASO, Texas — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly. With 2,600 children under 13 involved in a car crash every day, or one child every 33 seconds, child safety in cars is a priority.

Additionally, Texas law requires all children under 8 – unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches – to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250. Children under age 13 should ride properly secured in a seat belt or safety seat in the back seat.

As part of the National Child Passenger Safety Board’s Child Passenger Safety Week, the El Paso Fire Department is hosting a Car Seat Inspection Event on September 19th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the EPFD’s Safety, Health and Outreach Center.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. To participate you must:

Be a Texas resident

Bring your own car seat(s)

Bring the​ child for proper fitting and instruction

Be the parent or legal guardian of the child

Those interested in participating can contact the EPFD’s Fire Medical Research division at 915-212-5699 to learn more about the event.

WHAT: Car Seat Inspection Event

WHEN: September 19, 2018 – 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

WHERE: EPFD Safety, Health and Outreach Center – 5415 Trowbridge Dr, El Paso TX. 79903