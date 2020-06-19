Canutillo ISD to host immunization clinic for students

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo ISD will host an Immunize El Paso Vaccination Clinic for the community on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Officials said it is mandated by the State of Texas and the Department of Public Health, that all students have up-to-date vaccinations in order to attend public school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Organizers said the event is important for families because many doctors’ offices are only seeing patients through telemedicine or have reduced hours.

“Students must be up to date with their immunizations regardless of what model of learning we use to re-open our schools, whether it is remote or face to face,” said Dr. Monica Reyes, Executive Director of Canutillo ISD Student Support Services. “Parents should take advantage of it especially in this pandemic time to prevent the spread of other diseases and viruses.”

Proper social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. Parents are asked to only bring the child or children that require vaccination to the site.

• When: Monday, June 29, 2020

• Where: Lone Star Building Recreation Center,

7000 5th Street, Canutillo, Texas 79835

(enter through the chain-link fence and proceed to the back of building)

• Time: 2:00-5:00 pm

• Cost: Medicare and most insurance accepted

$10 for VFC eligible recipients

Required Documents:

• Parent identification

• Current immunization record

• Insurance card

For further information or any questions, please call Student Support Services Department at 877-7650 or 877-7659 or visit www.canutillo-isd.org.