Canutillo ISD to donate laptops to help other school districts in the region

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the donation of more than 1,500 laptop computers to other school districts to help ensure every child has equal access to education.

Starting this school year, CISD will transfer technology to other districts in the region to include Fabens ISD, San Elizario ISD, and Sierra Blanca ISD and any other districts that are in need of technological devices.

“When a child succeeds, our community succeeds because we are responsible for all of them,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “The superintendents in the region have always created partnerships and collaborate rather than compete. And during this unprecedented time, we will all come together to make sure every student has access needed for a quality education.”

The district has been working to close the gaps in computer and internet access among students that have presented barriers to instruction. It’s a problem that the district addressed and sought to avoid at the outset of the pandemic.

“We understand one of the challenges to remote learning has been ensuring all students have laptops and an internet connection to connect to digital classes,” said CISD Board President Sergio Coronado. “These initiatives aim to give every child a chance to succeed.”

On April 28, 2020, the Trustees approved a $4.8 million request to purchase Apple devices for every student in the district. As a result, students from Pre-Kinder through 12th grade will have access to their own devices for the 2020-2021 school year.