Canutillo ISD to delay start of school year by two weeks

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District has announced it would delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Canutillo ISD officials said remote learning instruction will commence on Monday, August 17 instead of August 3.

According to a news release, the first three weeks of classes will consist of 100-percent remote learning. Then, starting Tuesday, September 8, parents may choose between on-campus instructional settings and remote instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said that the well-being of Canutillo’s students, parents, and staff will always be the driving determinant of decisions. Cantillo ISD leader also said the District’s actions will continue to be based on local, state, and federal education and health authority guidance.

“We have had to be flexible in terms of our planning for a return to school, and, COVID-19 is once again affecting the schedule in the greater El Paso region,” Galaviz said. “With a substantial increase in rates of infection in this area, we are having to change the date for the first day of school.”

Officials said that parents were sent a survey listing the instructional options that will be offered once campuses are open.

The options include remote learning; hybrid schedules (a combination of remote learning and in-person); and daily face to face. Officials said that parents should still proceed with choosing an option as soon as possible in order to facilitate planning for campuses.

The survey can be found here.

The city’s order also states:

•All children with special healthcare needs which are considered

medically fragile should not return to school until 2021-2022

school year.

•Students, teachers and staff age 2 years and older should wear

face coverings, unless medically contraindicated or if this may pose

a risk to the student, teachers, and staff.

For updates and details of the reopening plan click here.