Butterfield Trail Golf Club to reopen by end of month, providing job opportunities for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Looking to reopen its doors within the next few days, Butterfield Trail Golf Club is looking to score a “hole in one” with the community in hopes of boosting the local economy.

No ifs, ands, or putts. El Pasoans who love to golf can soon book a tee-time. Butterfield Trail plans to provide more job opportunities and experiences on site for the community.

“We’ve almost experienced the loss of Butterfield trail. We can do all the things that we can do, but it takes the community to support us,” Todd Barranger, Managing Partner with SGM Southwest said.

As we’ve reported, El Paso City Council unanimously voted to approve the lease of Butterfield Trail to Spirit Golf Management (SGM) Southwest earlier this month.

“Right now, we’re working on getting everything behind the scenes stuff, the health permits and liquor licenses. We’ve got all the insurances in place so we’re just working on the fine details to be able to get the doors open,” Barranger shared.



As the golf club preps to reopen, El Pasoans will have bonus opportunities other than enjoying the club’s amenities.

“We’re definitely having a financial impact in the community in bringing back jobs to the community and the area. We’re going to be continuing to hire, so we’re not done with that. We got a long way to go to get it full staffed,” Barranger said.



Barranger added that the club is bringing in new employees, while also keeping those who were already a part of the team before the temporary shutdown, “I think we’ve got 19 of the previous staff that was there. So we’re interviewing a few more as some of them have taken other positions and some of them have left.”

The managing partner of the company said El Pasoans can expect the reopening of Butterfield to have several opportunities other than just playing golf.

“Whether it’s just coming out and having lunch, playing golf, or holding your events there but it really is a community involvement to make sure that we’re all successful to preserve Butterfield trail for the next 50 years to be part of the community and continue to make it better and better as years go along,” Barranger said.



SGM Southwest said it aims to have the course open for par before the end of this month.



Anyone interested in applying to Butterfield Trail Golf Club can do so on site at the clubhouse’s golf shop.