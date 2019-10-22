Boo at the Zoo set for this weekend in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready for Boo at the Zoo set for this weekend.

The family-friendly event at the El Paso Zoo is a place for children to celebrate Halloween in a safe environment while learning about animals.

You’re invited to dress up and children can trick or treat at candy stations.

The annual event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The first 2,500 kids each day will get a free trick-or-treat bag and additional parking will be available for $5 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

For more information visit the El Paso Zoo website.