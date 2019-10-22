Boo at the Zoo set for this weekend in El Paso

Community

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
zoo tiger_1495142073214.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready for Boo at the Zoo set for this weekend.

The family-friendly event at the El Paso Zoo is a place for children to celebrate Halloween in a safe environment while learning about animals.

You’re invited to dress up and children can trick or treat at candy stations.

The annual event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The first 2,500 kids each day will get a free trick-or-treat bag and additional parking will be available for $5 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

For more information visit the El Paso Zoo website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
Live Radar Link Banner