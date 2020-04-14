Bob the Unicorn spreads magic throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — What started as a tool to help her child cope with Asperger’s syndrome, a disorder affecting the ability to socialize and communicate, now a devoted El Paso mother has turned her unique way of bringing a little magic to her daughter into a way to celebrate others.

El Paso Party Unicorn is the grand idea unicorn trainer, Jackie Hughes, had for her daughter. Bob the Unicorn has been with the family for over ten years, and as time went on, it’s not only helped their family, but also other families going through similar situations.

“Our customers are his biggest fans, and they are very living people who share great experiences with him all the time. It’s very heartwarming for us to know that he’s impacted so many people in such a sweet way,” said Hughes.

Hughes’ daughter, Hannah Alford works alongside her mother to make little kids’ dreams come true, “their expression and their reaction it’s unbelievable. It’s not like a toy or a balloon or anything like that. It’s a real-life unicorn that came to see them for their birthday.”

“The coronavirus has definitely brought everything to a screeching halt,” said Hughes, “bob and (his brother) poppy still eat every day, we still have vet bills, we still have all kinds of expenses and every day we feed, and we train. It’s still a 40 hour week for us but without a paycheck.”

The El Paso Party Unicorn team is looking forward to this pandemic to hopefully end soon so Bob the Unicorn can get back to spreading joy.

“Bob is enjoying his unplanned vacation right now but he’ll be back very soon at a party near you.”

If you’d like to see photos and videos of Bob the Unicorn and what he is up to, search El Paso Party Unicorn on Facebook and Unicornybob on Tik Tok.