EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For Dana Boyd, the principal at Parkland Elementary School in Northeast El Paso, each student is an inspiration to do more.

Boyd started her career in education as a teacher at Dolphin Terrace Elementary in Northeast El Paso. She taught first, second and third grade for six years.

“During that time I was able to be nominated as campus Teacher of the Year, District Teacher of the Year then went on in 2007 to be Texas Teacher of the Year,” Boyd said.

She said she traveled as state teacher of the year then became the principal of Dolphin Terrace for about 5 years. From there, she went on to become the principal of East Point Elementary.

“During my journey at Eastpoint, I had the privilege of once again being nominated for National Distinguished Principal of Texas and was honored with that title also during that principalship at Eastpoint,” Boyd said.

Then Boyd returned to her roots in Northeast El Paso, taking over as Parkland Elementary principal.

Boyd said she was inspired as a student herself to become an educator.

“I had an African American teacher at Sageland Elementary when I was probably one of two Black students at Sageland,” Boyd said. “She allowed me to have a voice, I felt like I had to blend in with everyone else and she allowed me to find who I am,” Boyd said.

Now, she aspires to give back to students in El Paso, hoping to inspire them as well.

“I care, I always told my students when I was a teacher, that no matter what you want to do, if it’s at McDonald’s, that you be the best person at McDonald’s if you’re going to be a doctor then be the best,” Boyd said.

Boyd said educators were the ‘backbones of all other professions.” She said as a Black educator, it’s important to advocate for minorities.

“There are not many African American educators here in El Paso,” Boyd said. “There’s only a few of us but I think it is a great opportunity for me to be a figure for all students, not just African American students,” Boyd said.

Boyd discussed the importance of Black role models in the community, especially in the education field.

The opportunity for people to be able to see us in leadership roles and positive roles, that will go beyond sports or music, that we can be positive figures here, Dana Boyd, Parkland Elementary Principal

For Boyd, she said the most rewarding feeling as an educator is when she sees her former student’s success stories.

“Whenever I have the opportunity to have my babies come back when I say my babies, my students to come back, to be able to say thank you,” Boyd said.

She said she’s hired former students as teachers and educators as well.

“What a great way to be able to give back to them but to be able to say ‘hey Dana you did a good job, give yourself a pat on the back because they want to be an educator too,'” Boyd said.

Boyd was also appointed to the nonpartisan National Assessment Governing Board by former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“That’s a great opportunity but right now my calling is to be here in the schools, I love being with the kids, I love being with the teachers and the parents,” Boyd said.

Boyd said she challenges the community to celebrate Black History Month and take the time to learn about important figures in the community.

“There are more African American figures than Martin Luther King Jr. or George Washington Carver, there is so much Black history to be offered to our students,” Boyd said.

