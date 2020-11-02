EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- One local hospital said it's doing the best it can to help relieve other area hospitals dealing with capacity issues amid the COVID-19 crisis in El Paso.

The El Paso Long Term Acute Hospital has developed a COVID unit and has been taking in COVID patients who are on the road to recovery.

The hospital treats COVID patients as they're recovering in a specialized COVID unit, however, the hospital said it's been overwhelming lately especially for medical workers.

"We offer a unique service that helps relieve the acute care hospitals whatever that may be. If it's long-term IV antibiotics, but in this sense, we're taking the respiratory patients out of their ICU's, out of their medical-surgical floors, sitting on the ER, wherever they can, and we're trying to put them in and fill the COVID unit... doing the best we can with it, with all the rest of the hospitals in the city," Skylier Blake, CEO of El Paso LTAC added.

Claudia Rodriguez, a charge nurse at El Paso LTAC, took the risk and chose to work at the hospital's newly developed COVID unit which began admitting patients in May.