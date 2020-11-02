EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a virtual mass for All Souls Day at 10 a.m. on Monday.
There will be a calling of names of all those at Mt. Carmel Cemetery that have been interred there since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The calling of names will begin at 9 a.m. as part of the virtual stream.
KTSM 9 News will stream the virtual mass and calling of names on this page starting at 9 a.m.
