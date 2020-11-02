Bishop Seitz to celebrate All Souls Day Mass virtually

Watch the calling of names and virtual stream on this page at 9 a.m.

by: KTSM Staff

(Courtesy of Catholic Diocese of El Paso)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a virtual mass for All Souls Day at 10 a.m. on Monday.

There will be a calling of names of all those at Mt. Carmel Cemetery that have been interred there since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The calling of names will begin at 9 a.m. as part of the virtual stream.

KTSM 9 News will stream the virtual mass and calling of names on this page starting at 9 a.m.

