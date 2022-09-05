EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Velo Cruces, a non-profit that advocates for bicycling, is organizing a “Share the Road Visibility Ride.”

The event will be held starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla. The ride will last about a half hour.

The event is meant as a way to demonstrate how to ride safely and that cars and bikes can co-exist on the roads.

Participants need to wear helmets and adhere to all the rules of the road.

Information: VeloCruces@gmail.com, www.velocruces.org and www.facebook.com/VeloCruces.