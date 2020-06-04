Bazaar and Kermes season in El Paso is postponed until further notice due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bazaar or Kermes season is an annual tradition in the Borderland, but due to the coronavirus, it is being postponed and could even be skipped altogether.
The Catholic Diocese of El Paso has all church activities on a “suspended status” at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means all church gathers are limited to those that need to facilitate the celebration or live-stream the Mass, and that can’t include more than 10 people. Funerals, weddings, baptisms and other liturgies have been postponed, while confession is by appointment only.
Bazaar season usually serves as a fundraising boon for local Catholic churches. Some of them even attract visitors from all around El Paso County.