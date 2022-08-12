EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso is hosting a “Baby Freebies” event where young mothers can get free diapers, baby wipes and other essentials.

The giveaway will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Open Arms Community, 8210 North Loop Drive.

Registration can be done by searching for “Guiding Star El Paso” on Facebook or Instagram and clicking on the most recent post.

The nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center will be providing eligible families with the freebies. Parents of children age 2 and younger as well as pregnant women are eligible to receive assistance. For more information or to request an appointment for medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds or confirmation of pregnancies, families can call (915) 544-9600 or email info@guidingstarelpaso.org. You can also visit www.guidingstarelpaso.org for more information.

