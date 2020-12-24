Babies at The Hospitals of Providence spread holiday cheer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just in time for Christmas, these babies at The Hospitals of Providence are ready to be Santa’s helpers and spread some holiday cheer.

Dressed in Christmas-themed gear, these snuggly and adorable babies have been hard at work making festive holiday decorations.

The hospital said twins Madeleyn and Kailani spread their holiday magic with their baby footprint snowmen and baby Salem made his mark with his baby footprint ornament.

Twins Joseph and Alejandro are all ready to be Santa’s cutest little helpers.

Twin Kailani

Twin Madeleyn

Baby Salem

Twins Joseph and Alejandro

Twins Madeleyn and Kailani

The babies are already bringing joy and happiness to all around them this holiday season.

