Aspiring horticulturists invited to rose pruning demonstration at Municipal Rose Garden

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Experienced green thumbs and aspiring horticulturists alike are invited to the City’s Parks and Recreation rose pruning demonstration Saturday afternoon at the El Paso Rose Garden.

Members of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, El Paso Master Gardeners, and the El Paso Rose Society will take the mystery out of pruning with a hands-on demonstration. Master Gardeners and Rose Society members will demonstrate pruning techniques for hybrid teas, grandiflora, floribunda, and other rose varieties. Visitors will also learn about rose maintenance and care.

The Rose Garden opened to the public in 1959 and has been carefully tended to by Master Gardeners and volunteers with the El Paso Rose Society.

The Municipal Rose Garden is currently closed to the public for the winter season while the City’s Master Gardeners and volunteers ready the more the 1,600 roses for spring bloom. The garden opens to the public on March 1 with the peak blooming period expected in April.

For more information on the pruning demonstration and to learn more about the El Paso Rose Garden, call the Master Gardener Helpdesk at (915) 771-2354 or visit the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department at www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.

WHAT: Parks & Recreation Rose Pruning Demonstration

WHEN: Saturday, February 1; 3 p.m.

WHERE: El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, 1702 N. Copia