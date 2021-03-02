Ascarate Park road to be closed for sewer system work

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A portion of N R E Thomas Loop road inside of Ascarate Park will be closed for about a month starting Friday.

The El Paso County Public Works Department will partially close the road as part of Ascarate Park’s Lift Station Project and Sanitary Sewer Project, which will include installing the sewer system across the existing roadway in the southern portion of the park area.

The road will be closed to vehicular and cycling traffic accessing the south end of the park. Visitors will be able to enter the park by utilizing the west portion of N R E Thomason Loop that leads access to the Blue Gill parking lot, Ascarate Golf Course and the Aquatics Center.

Access to the south end of the lake will be blocked off at Joe Yarbrough Drive. Traffic will be able to park on Joe Yarbrough but will need to exit the same way they entered the park. Anglers and trail visitors can continue to access the south end of the lake via walking paths.

The COVID-19 Testing Site located inside Ascarate Park will remain open during this time.