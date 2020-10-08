Annual Mount Cristo Rey Pilgrimage canceled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Mount Cristo Rey Pilgrimage scheduled for Oct. 25 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee, there are no plans at this time to reschedule the annual event. 

Mount Cristo Rey has been closed for several months due to the pandemic and organizers felt the annual event hosted by the Mt. Cristo Rey Restoration Committee and The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces would be a concern with the expected numbers of attendees.

With attendance in the thousands, social distancing and CDC Guidelines would be hard to be enforced, organizers said.

