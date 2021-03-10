Amistad and EPCC collect adult diapers for vulnerable El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad and the El Paso Community College’s (EPCC) Respiratory Care Technology Program hosted an Adult Diaper Drive From Wednesday to Saturday.

The groups collected small, medium and extra large adult diapers and hygiene wipes for Amistad clients throughout the week, saying that many of its clients are vulnerable, particularly during the pandemic.

“Sometimes our adult population can be overlooked for these types of items. But here at Amistad, we have clients that are in great need for these items, especially right now during the pandemic — they can’t get out to shop for these items or maybe they don’t have somebody that can help provide those items for them,” said Amistad’s Community Relations Manager Dianey Esparza. “So here we try to have enough adult diapers and hygiene wipes to be able to provide that for them and if anybody needs them we have them here for them.”

Esparza said they host events like these throughout the year, so they are always open to donations for hygiene products.

“Toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, lotions, we saw increase demand for the diapers, but all other items are also needed,” Esparza said. “We are thankful for support from community and community partners that help our most vulnerable populations.”

Donations can be dropped off at Amistad’s office at 3210 Dyer St. For more information, call (915) 298-1104.