Albuquerque’s Marble Brewery launches specially-brewed wheat ale for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Albuquerque craft brewery is launching a specially-brewed ale to raise money for the Stars Scholarship Fund to help students from south and West Texas.

Marble Brewery announced their collaboration with L&F Distributors to distribute Starlight Wheat Ale throughout the Sun City toward the worthy cause.

“The partnership between Marble Brewery and the Stars Scholarship Fund promotes and facilitates education for the leaders of tomorrow, who will champion much-needed change. We support Texas and the City of El Paso and want to share the love we have so generously received,” Barbie Gonzalez, Marble President/COO said in a statement.

The Stars Scholarship Fund has helped over 15,400 students from Texas through their scholarships. The proceeds from Starlight Wheat Ale sales will be donated to the Stars Scholarship fund.

El Paso artist Christin Apodaca made the design on the Starlight Wheat Ale. Her paintings and illustrations can be seen around El Paso in places such as Hotel Indigo, Aloft El Paso, Lululemon, the El Paso International Airport, West Elm and Segundo Barrio in downtown.

”L&F and Marble have sustained a remarkable partnership since 2018. When Marble reached out to us to present the Starlight Wheat Ale, we were ecstatic about being part of this project. Never before have we had a brewery go to such great lengths to give back not only to El Paso but also to the Stars Scholarship Foundation. Their generous contribution will go far in helping to provide scholarships for higher education to deserving El Paso students,” said Natalie Vidales, L&F Marketing Manager.

The special, 60 barrel batch, was brewed at Marble’s production brewery in downtown Albuquerque on July 8. It will be available on draft and in cans in early August.