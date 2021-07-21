Alarcon Elementary School students to receive backpacks and school supplies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, students at Alarcon Elementary School will get backpacks and school supplies from the Government Employees Credit Union (GECU).

The backpacks and school supplies will be given to students who are registered to attend Alarcon Elementary School in grades third, fourth, fifth and sixth and students must be present at the giveaway to receive the supplies.

The backpacks will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Alarcon Elementary School, located at 12501 Socorro Rd., El Paso, Texas 79907.

“We are excited to work with your school and district,” said Linda Nunez, Assistant Program Coordinator

for Community Development at GECU.

The giveaway received assistance from the office of Sen. Cesar Blanco.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.